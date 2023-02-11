Royal Bank of Canada Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $303.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $303.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.22 and its 200 day moving average is $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

