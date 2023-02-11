Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Up 3.8%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 21,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

