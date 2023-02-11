Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RUP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.22.
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
