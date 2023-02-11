Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rupert Resources

In other Rupert Resources news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,691.70. In other Rupert Resources news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 120,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,697,691.70. Also, Director James Withall sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,083,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,254,058.35. Insiders sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock worth $2,464,400 over the last three months.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

