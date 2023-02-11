Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $67,333.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,675,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $67,333.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,675,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,439 shares of company stock worth $622,717 over the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $870.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.80.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.