RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

RXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RxSight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

RXST stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $355.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.37. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RxSight by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RxSight by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

