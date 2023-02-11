RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
RXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RxSight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
RxSight Stock Up 1.9 %
RXST stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $355.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.37. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
