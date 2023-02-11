Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 141,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,966. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

