Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABRP opened at $92.22 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

About Sabre

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

