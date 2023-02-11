Safe (SAFE) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $282.53 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.56 or 0.00062499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.99703409 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

