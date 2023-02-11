Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.36

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.36 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 27.40 ($0.33). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 27.05 ($0.33), with a volume of 70,617 shares.

Safestyle UK Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £37.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

