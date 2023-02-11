Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,735,800 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 6,969,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,396.2 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.