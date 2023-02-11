Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,735,800 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 6,969,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,396.2 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $60.40.
Saipem Company Profile
