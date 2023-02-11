Saltmarble (SML) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $952.50 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $9.80 or 0.00044869 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $952.50 million and $927,953.83 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.36 or 0.28879843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 9.6281105 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $956,184.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars.

