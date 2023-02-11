Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.90 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($32.26) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €31.50 ($33.87) to €32.90 ($35.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.00) to €21.20 ($22.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.34.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

