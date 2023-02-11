Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.
