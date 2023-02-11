Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Santos in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Santos stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 617,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,560. Santos has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

