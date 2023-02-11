SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.00

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €96.00 ($103.23) and traded as high as €111.48 ($119.87). SAP shares last traded at €110.66 ($118.99), with a volume of 1,530,868 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

