SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.00

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €96.00 ($103.23) and traded as high as €111.48 ($119.87). SAP shares last traded at €110.66 ($118.99), with a volume of 1,530,868 shares traded.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €103.87 and its 200-day moving average is €96.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

