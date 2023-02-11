Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.75. Sappi shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 3,624 shares traded.
Sappi Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 34.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Sappi Dividend Announcement
Sappi Company Profile
Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
