Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Down 0.8%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €356.50 ($383.33) and last traded at €357.50 ($384.41). 3,374 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €360.50 ($387.63).

The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €334.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €341.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

