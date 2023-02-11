Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in January

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Savills Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Savills has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $10.39.
Savills Company Profile
