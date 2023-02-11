Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.25

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schaeffler from €6.50 ($6.99) to €7.50 ($8.06) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

