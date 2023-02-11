Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.