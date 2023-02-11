Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Trading Up 0.6%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 10,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCRYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($25.81) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($17.20) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
Scor Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
