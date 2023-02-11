Scotiabank Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$50.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.14.
Cameco Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
