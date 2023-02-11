Scotiabank Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cineplex stock opened at C$8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.25. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

