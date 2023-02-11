Scotiabank Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cineplex stock opened at C$8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.25. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
