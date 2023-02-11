Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Down 73.3% in January

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Scully Royalty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Scully Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its holdings in Scully Royalty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.52. 14,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

