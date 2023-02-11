Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.64.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,592,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 202,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.