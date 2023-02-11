Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SEE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,830. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.