SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up approximately 0.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $65.72 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $565.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

