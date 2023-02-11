Secret Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $16,868.85 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00231062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00108786 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00062185 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00063322 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00419798 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,633.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

