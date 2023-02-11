Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 17,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

About Selective Insurance Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

