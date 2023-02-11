Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIGIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 17,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $23.98.
Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.