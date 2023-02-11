Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $50,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sempra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sempra by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Sempra Stock Up 2.9 %

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Shares of SRE opened at $157.13 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

