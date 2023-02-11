Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 289.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

