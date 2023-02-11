Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 129,497 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

DISH Network Trading Up 1.6 %

DISH Network Company Profile

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.