Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 21,167 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after purchasing an additional 730,550 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $147.17 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

