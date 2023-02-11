Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 56,595 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2,377.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

