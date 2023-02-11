Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1,049.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,775 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Navient worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Navient Stock Down 0.3 %

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.54. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

