Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 758.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,296 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LKQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,836,831 shares of company stock valued at $104,793,272. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.