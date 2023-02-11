Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

