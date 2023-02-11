Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 198.6% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Price Performance

SEII remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,144. Sharing Economy International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

