Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 198.6% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Price Performance
SEII remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,144. Sharing Economy International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Sharing Economy International
