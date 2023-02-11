Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

SJR opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.