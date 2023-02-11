Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
SIHBY stock remained flat at $2.46 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
