Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

SIHBY stock remained flat at $2.46 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Get Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development alerts:

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.