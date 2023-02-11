Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAEYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

