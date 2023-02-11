Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Shopify worth $33,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 2.7 %

SHOP stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify Profile

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

