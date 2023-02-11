Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Declines By 67.3%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
5N Plus Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FPLSF remained flat at $2.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on FPLSF shares. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
