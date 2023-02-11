Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Decreases By 88.6%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the January 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 144,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

