Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Expands By 247.8%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 247.8% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE DCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,774. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

