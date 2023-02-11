Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Expands By 247.8%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 247.8% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE DCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,774. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
