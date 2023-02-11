Short Interest in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Declines By 72.5%

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNGL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 232.8% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 386,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 270,171 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 949,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 173,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,044,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

