Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Drops By 56.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 0.6 %

SID traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

