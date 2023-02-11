Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Increases By 231.3%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 231.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRKR opened at $0.07 on Friday. Creek Road Miners has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
