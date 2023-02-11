Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Increases By 231.3%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 231.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRKR opened at $0.07 on Friday. Creek Road Miners has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

