Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Drops By 78.1%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,996. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,330,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 903,140 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 40.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,904,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

